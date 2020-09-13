Jamie Vardy primed for another prolific season after brace at West Brom

WEST BROMWICH – Even at the ripe old age of 33, Jamie Vardy again looks set to have a prolific season for Leicester City after getting the 2020-21 season up and running with a double in his side’s 3-0 win at West Bromwich Albion.

Vardy became the Premier League’s oldest Golden Boot winner after finishing the 2019-20 season with 23 goals, one more than nearest challengers Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Danny Ings.

Even with a short break between the campaigns, Vardy showed no sign of weariness in Leicester’s season opener at the Hawthorns on Sunday.

Both goals were expertly taken penalties -- the first of which he won himself -- to ensure Vardy has scored in all five of his away Premier League appearances against West Brom.

The only player in Premier League history to play as many away matches against an opponent and score in each match is Ruud van Nistelrooy for Manchester United at Newcastle United. There certainly was a similarity to the Dutch striker’s pinpoint penalty-taking in Vardy’s spot kicks.