Jamie Vardy scores late to deny Man United victory at King Power Stadium

LEICESTER – Jamie Vardy struck the equaliser as Leicester City came back twice to end Manchester United's away winning streak in the Premier League with a 2-2 draw at the King Power stadium on Saturday.

Marcus Rashford put United ahead in the 23rd minute with a cool finish after being slipped in by Bruno Fernandes before Harvey Barnes equalised eight minutes later with a fine shot from the edge of the box.

Fernandes restored United's lead in the 79th minute, drilling into the bottom corner after being found inside the area by substitute Edinson Cavani.

Again though, the lead was short-lived as Vardy's first time shot on the half-turn from a low cross from Ayoze Perez, earned a point for the Foxes.

United, who had won their last ten away games in the Premier League, stay third on 27 points, a point behind second-placed Leicester.