Joelinton finding his groove after tough start at Newcastle, says Bruce

NEWCASTLE - Newcastle United forward Joelinton has struggled to deal with the weight of expectations following his move to St James' Park, but his goal in Friday's 2-0 victory at Crystal Palace could be a watershed moment, manager Steve Bruce has said.

Joelinton, who arrived at Newcastle for a club record 40 million pounds ($50 million) from Hoffenheim in July 2019, has failed to justify his price tag, scoring just seven goals in 56 games in all competitions.

But the 24-year-old Brazilian showed glimpses of his best against Palace, setting up Callum Wilson for Newcastle's opener before his deflected shot sealed the victory.

"Sometimes you need time - it doesn't matter about the price tag," Bruce said. "In Joe's case, the price tag meant he struggled at times.

"But the kid wants to do well. He had a lot of opportunities but we are starting to see him now with his strength."