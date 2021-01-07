John Stones resurgence at Man City delights Pep Guardiola

MANCHESTER - Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said it took defender John Stones a lot longer than expected to rediscover his best form but he praised the Englishman's perseverance after their 2-0 League Cup win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

Centre back Stones has struggled with injuries and poor form in recent campaigns but has found his rhythm this season forging a strong partnership with Portuguese defender Ruben Dias.

Stones opened the scoring in the second half against United - his first goal in three years for the club - before Brazilian Fernandinho added another to send holders City into the League Cup final for the fourth straight year.

"All credit for him (Stones). In a long career, you always have ups and downs. Unfortunately, he struggled longer than we expected and he expected - but his comeback is absolutely down to him," Guardiola told the British media.

"He made another outstanding performance. But the most important thing he has been able to do - something he has struggled with the past three or four years - is play four, five, six games in a row. This is so important."