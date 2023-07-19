Manchester United had a busy day on Tuesday with two new arrivals while striker Marcus Rashford signed a new contract. Meanwhile, Jonny Evans was a surprise arrival after he signed a short-term contract to allow him to take part in the club's trip to the United States.

35-year-old Evans made 198 appearances for United before leaving the club in 2015 to join West Bromwich Albion and then Leicester City, and had been training with the United Under-21 after his contract with Leicester expired at the end of last season. Moving back to Rashford he penned a contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until the end of June 2028, ending speculation over his future given that his previous contract had just a year to run. Unexpected news of the day — as Jonny Evans has signed a short-term deal with Manchester United. 🔴✍🏻 #MUFC



This will enable Evans to take part in upcoming pre-season games. pic.twitter.com/9HaLMiOg8q — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2023 The England striker scored 30 goals in all competitions following the arrival of Erik ten Hag as coach, putting an end to a previous difficult spell in which he had struggled for confidence and form.

"I joined Manchester United as a seven-year-old boy with a dream. That same passion, pride, and determination to succeed still drives me every time I have the honor of wearing the shirt," said Rashford. BREAKING: Manchester United have signed Jonny Evans on a short-term deal 🔴📝 pic.twitter.com/vBGrnTJejF — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) July 18, 2023 "As a United fan all my life, I know the responsibility that comes with representing this badge and feel the highs and lows as much as anyone. I can assure you that I will give everything to help the team reach the level we are capable of, and I can feel the same determination around the dressing room. I couldn't be more excited for the future under this manager [Ten Hag]," he added. Earlier in the day, the club also reached an agreement with Inter Milan to sign Cameroon goalkeeper Andre Onana in a deal worth around £47.2 million.