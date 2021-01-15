Jose Mourinho casts doubt on Gareth Bale's future at Tottenham

LONDON – Gareth Bale's future is uncertain as Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho said "not one second" has been spent talking about extending his season-long loan from Real Madrid.

The 31-year-old's second spell at Spurs has so fair failed to live up to expectations as a lack of fitness and form has prevented Bale from making an impact for Mourinho's men.

Bale has played just 45 minutes in the Premier League since November 8 and has been overlooked even as Tottenham's bright start to the season has faltered in recent weeks.

"He is a player on loan until the end of the season, not one second of discussion," Mourinho said when asked about extending the loan.

Bale has one more season remaining on a highly-lucrative contract with Madrid where he also fell down the pecking order in the Spanish capital under Zinedine Zidane last season.