Jose Mourinho says Spurs fans cannot expect same Gareth Bale from seven years ago

BENGALURU - Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho played down expectations on forward Gareth Bale, saying the Welshman cannot be the same explosive player who left the Premier League club to join Real Madrid seven years ago.

The 31-year-old Bale, back at Tottenham on loan from the Spanish side, is building up his fitness and has played three games in all competitions this season, including Thursday's 1-0 Europa League defeat by Belgian league leaders Royal Antwerp.

Mourinho said before that match that Bale was ready to "fly", but the Portuguese was more measured in his assessment heading into Sunday's league game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

"Seven years is a long gap, so which player in the world is the same as he was seven years ago? Sometimes they're not better or worse, just different players," Mourinho told reporters.

"You look for example to (Cristiano) Ronaldo and (Lionel) Messi and compare them with seven years ago. They play in different areas, different positions.