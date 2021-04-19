Jose Mourinho: The fired one

Jose Mourinho has been sacked by Tottenham.

The club released a short statement confirming that the Portuguese manager along with his coaching staff Joao Sacramento, Nuno Santos, Carlos Lalin and Giovanni Cerra have been relieved of their duties.

Spurs chairman Daniel Levy paid tribute to Mourinho and said he will always be welcome at the club.

"Jose and his coaching staff have been with us through some of our most challenging times as a Club. Jose is a true professional who showed enormous resilience during the pandemic. On a personal level I have enjoyed working with him and regret that things have not worked out as we both had envisaged. He will always be welcome here and we should like to thank him and his coaching staff for their contribution.", said Spurs chairman, Daniel Levy.