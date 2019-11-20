LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur captain Harry Kane and midfielder Dele Alli led the tributes to Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday following his sacking as Spurs manager.
Pochettino leaves the club after five and a half years in charge and was immediately replaced by former Chelsea and Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.
Kane paid tribute to Pochettino, who led Spurs to the Champions League final last season and top-four finishes in the Premier League in each of the past four years.
Gaffer. I’ll be forever thankful to you for helping me achieve my dreams. We’ve had some amazing moments in the last 5 and a half years that I will never forget. You were my manager but my friend as well and I thank you for that relationship. Good luck with your next chapter! 💙 pic.twitter.com/u64RXV7wd4— Harry Kane (@HKane) November 20, 2019