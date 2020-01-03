Harry Kane will have a scan on his injured hamstring today fearing that he is set to miss a series of vital Premier League games.
The Spurs striker limped out of his side’s New Year’s Day defeat at Southampton after suffering a hamstring injury in the second half of the disappointing 1-0 loss.
He joins a host of other Premier League stars who have picked up injuries during a frantic festive period, from Calum Chambers at Arsenal to Wesley at Aston Villa, which has raised concerns about the lack of recovery time available in the top-flight.
Kane had initial tests yesterday, including a scan, to determine the extent of his injury. But the outcome of today’s scan is expected to give a definitive diagnosis. Kane, who left St Mary’s on crutches, is understood to be concerned the injury will keep him out for a lengthy period. The best-case scenario for Spurs is that Kane has suffered a grade one tear, which could keep the forward out for just three weeks.