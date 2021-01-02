Karen Carney deletes Twitter account after online abuse over Leeds United comments

Former England women's international and television pundit Karen Carney has deleted her Twitter account after her remarks about Leeds United were ridiculed by the Premier League club's official account and led to a torrent of online abuse.

Carney, 33, had suggested on Amazon Prime during Leeds' 5-0 win at West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday that last season's Covid-19 shutdown had helped Leeds secure promotion.

She had said Leeds ran the risk of losing steam at the end of last season because of their high-tempo style of play and the Covid-19 shutdown in March gave the club some respite before the season resumed three months later.

Just when you thought people were actually starting to like you as a club.. @LUFC atrocious behaviour by your social platform. Cyber bullying a female pundit and opening her up to mass online abuse for DOING HER JOB AND HAVING HER OPINION! @karenjcarney we Stan ✊🏼 https://t.co/fftpFoLgzP — Bethany England (@Bethany_Eng15) December 30, 2020

Leeds tweeted with emojis along with a television clip of Carney speaking: "Promoted because of Covid. Won the league by 10 points." The clip has over 5.8 million views.

Carney, who played 144 times for England between 2005-2019, was subjected to sexist abuse which prompted the club to issue a statement condemning the same.