Klopp hints Liverpool unwilling to make big-money bid for Werner

LONDON - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp hinted on Saturday that his club may not be able to countenance a big-money bid for highly rated Leipzig Germany striker Timo Werner.

Media reports said earlier this week that Werner has agreed to join Chelsea, but Leipzig managing director Oliver Mintzlaff told Sky Germany that no club has triggered his release clause yet.

Liverpool had previously been strongly linked with Werner, but Klopp said that in the current climate, big transfers were unlikely.

"At the moment, all clubs are losing money," he said.

"Without spectators, we have to pay back the season tickets and probably sell none next year. At least maybe without the first 10 or 15 games. The VIP areas won't be packed and the tickets won't be sold. This will have an impact on other partners and things will look a bit different.