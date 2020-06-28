Klopp hoping to keep Liverpool's title-winning squad intact

LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Saturday his main focus is to ensure the squad that delivered the Merseyside club's first top-flight title in three decades is not broken up in the near future.

Liverpool's 30-year wait for their 19th English top-flight title ended on Thursday after second-placed Manchester City were beaten by Chelsea, giving Klopp's side an unassailable 23-point lead with seven games left.

Klopp, who took charge of Liverpool in 2015, has overseen a period of sustained dominance, delivering the Champions League last season and the league title this year.

"I cannot promise we will dominate football now, nor do I know if it is time to talk about major upheavals," he told German newspaper Bild. "But I know our goal is to keep the team together."

Klopp, 53, believes Liverpool are not in the same boat as his former club Borussia Dortmund, who lost key players such as Shinji Kagawa and Robert Lewandowski in the seasons that followed their back-to-back-title triumphs in 2011 and 2012.