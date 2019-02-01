“You have to ignore both in your preparation, and in the end, hopefully you celebrate with the ones who want you to win something,” says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Jon Super/AP

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has insisted he has no interest in celebrating when a rival team drops points, and cannot understand why anyone else would. Premier League leaders Liverpool went five points clear of second-placed reigning champions Manchester City after a 1-1 draw with Leicester on Wednesday.

But many felt it was more a case of Liverpool dropping two points than gaining one.

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker tweeted a popular meme of England team-mate Harry Maguire from last year’s World Cup with the words: “So basically they thought they were gonna go 7 points ahead...”

Walker soon deleted the post, but not before it had been widely shared.

When asked about Walker’s move, Klopp – who was previously unaware of the social media post – said on Friday: “I cannot help that. I am not sure what that says about us, it says something more about the other person.”

“I never celebrated that another team dropped points or lost a game. For me, that’s not allowed.”

The Liverpool manager added: “That’s how I understand sports. You have to do your own things, to work out and show your best performance. I don’t understand it.

“For supporters it is a little bit different, for people involved, I don’t understand.

“But it is nothing to criticise because I don’t understand so how can I criticise it.

“There will always be a bunch of people who hope you win and another bunch who hope you will lose.

“You have to ignore both in your preparation, and in the end, hopefully you celebrate with the ones who want you to win something.”

Meanwhile, Klopp defended Liverpool against accusations of underhand tactics during the 1-1 draw with Leicester at Anfield on Wednesday.

A pre-match snow flurry made passing difficult, but at halftime, groundstaff only cleared the penalty area Liverpool were attacking.

“The situation was like everybody saw. The first half we had 80 percent of the ball, so only one team suffered and it was us,” said Klopp.

“It was clear that our groundstaff tried to clear it, but they didn’t have enough manpower. They realised how difficult it was when they started doing it, not before. There was no plan, nobody told them, I can swear, to clear only our side or our box.

“I hear people say it’s unsporting, but it’s an advantage, if their box is clear, then it’s better to defend.”

💪⚽️ T A A ⚽️💪 pic.twitter.com/URowWLtE6K — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 1, 2019

Liverpool’s five-point lead could be cut before they play West Ham on Monday, with Manchester City at home to Arsenal on Sunday.

Fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold won’t travel to London as he has yet to gain full fitness following a knee injury, while fellow defender Joe Gomez is even further away from returning to action as a result of a fractured leg.

Asked whether Gomez would be fit for the Champions League last-16 tie at home to Bayern Munich on February 19, Klopp replied: “No, I don’t think it would be a realistic target for Bayern. After that, any time, you will see.”

AFP