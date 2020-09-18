Klopp on Thiago transfer: ’It looks quite promising’

LONDON - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp would not officially confirm the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday but admitted that "it looks quite promising".

Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the departure of the 29-year-old Spain midfielder to Anfield on Thursday, with media reports saying he has signed a four-year contract in a deal worth around 25 million pounds (32.6 million dollars).

"It's not official until it's announced and I'm not an announcer," Klopp told his pre-weekend press conference.

"It looks quite promising. My hands are tied pretty much. It might be useful for fans to look at LFC channels over today."

Thiago wrote a thank you letter to Bayern on Friday, saying his decision was "purely sports related" and that he needs "new challenges".