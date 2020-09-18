Klopp on Thiago transfer: ’It looks quite promising’
LONDON - Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp would not officially confirm the signing of Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich on Friday but admitted that "it looks quite promising".
Bayern Munich chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge confirmed the departure of the 29-year-old Spain midfielder to Anfield on Thursday, with media reports saying he has signed a four-year contract in a deal worth around 25 million pounds (32.6 million dollars).
"It's not official until it's announced and I'm not an announcer," Klopp told his pre-weekend press conference.
"It looks quite promising. My hands are tied pretty much. It might be useful for fans to look at LFC channels over today."
Thiago wrote a thank you letter to Bayern on Friday, saying his decision was "purely sports related" and that he needs "new challenges".
Media reports had suggested that Thiago's arrival could signal the departure of midfielder Gini Wijnaldum, who has been linked with a move to Barcelona.
But Klopp said the signing of Thiago does not mean he - or anyone - has to move on.
"If it happens then I can say it will have no impact on anyone's future in a negative way," he said. "It doesn't mean that somebody needs to leave."
