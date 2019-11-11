LIVERPOOL – Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says being nine points above Manchester City feels "completely new" and praised his side's intensity after a 3-1 victory over their Premier League title rivals at Anfield on Sunday.
Goals by Fabinho, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane put Liverpool three goals up before Bernardo Silva's 78th-minute effort provoked a late City siege.
"You saw in the last 10 or 15 minutes when City scored the goal it gave them mental belief and from that moment they controlled the game," Klopp, whose side have an eight-point lead over Leicester City and Chelsea, said.
"But the other 70 minutes we controlled the game with our intensity and didn't let them do what they wanted. If that was so easy a lot more teams would try it, but the boys put in an incredible shift again."
Klopp, whose side are now unbeaten in 29 Premier League games, said all three goals were "incredible".