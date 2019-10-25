Tottenham Hotspur's poor start does not mean they have forgotten how to play football and Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp expects the north London club to put in a 'proper performance' when they visit Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday.
Liverpool lead the table by six points ahead of Manchester City, while Spurs are seventh, 13 points behind the leaders.
Both teams had good results in the Champions League in midweek, with Spurs thumping Red Star Belgrade 5-0 and Liverpool beating Genk 4-1 and Klopp said his team were more concerned by Spurs' latest performance than their earlier struggles.
"What I can say is we saw a very good Tottenham side on Tuesday night and that's what we think about," the German told a news conference on Friday. "Not why Tottenham's start to the season is not as (the media) and they expected.
"It's not that they forgot how to play football, that Harry Kane doesn't know how any more. They are always able to put in a proper performance on the pitch. That's what we have to expect.