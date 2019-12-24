Kompany urges City to extend Guardiola's deal









Vincent Kompany has urged Manchester City to tie down Pep Guardiola to a new contract. The Catalan’s deal expires at the end of next season and the City boss has spoken cautiously about extending his stay. Photo: Leila Coker/AP Photo Vincent Kompany has urged Manchester City to tie down Pep Guardiola to a new contract. The Catalan’s deal expires at the end of next season and the City boss has spoken cautiously about extending his stay. Jurgen Klopp recently agreed fresh terms that will keep him at Liverpool until 2024 and City’s former captain Kompany hopes for a similar outcome at the Etihad Stadium. ‘If I was in a position to decide at City now, then I would do everything I can to keep Pep for as long as I can,’ said Kompany. ‘He is truly the best. To say anyone will ever come near, it is speculating in a ludicrous way.’

Kompany, 33, now player-coach at Belgian side Anderlecht, shrugged off suggestions that he could one day manage City, adding: ‘I’m not thinking about that. My ambition is right now to be successful with a project at Anderlecht and deliver that successfully.

‘After that, for everything else, we will see. I spend 99 per cent of my day just making sure what I do now is successful.’

Guardiola (left) has reiterated that he is happy in Manchester both on and off the pitch. The 48-year-old’s wife, Cristina, is splitting her time between England and Barcelona to focus on her fashion business.

City are 11 points adrift of Liverpool at the top of the Premier League but a comeback 3-1 victory against Leicester has buoyed Guardiola ahead of Friday’s trip to Wolves.

‘We’ve been here four seasons and it will be five because I’m trying to stay here next season, too,’ said Guardiola.

‘To sign a contract you have to see how it works and if I deserve it. We’ve increased our levels a lot in the previous years and the expectations are higher. We’ll have to see if we can handle it.

‘We have time to think about the future. I came with the family, I’m with the family. My friends are the same, I know the club better now.

‘I know more about the competition than before. I have tried to adapt and settle down quickly and do our job. I’m quite comfortable.’

City and Manchester United have agreed to cut ticket allocations to 3,000 for both legs of the Carabao Cup semi-final for safety reasons. Away clubs usually claim up to 10 per cent.

Daily Mail