Last-gasp Dawson earns Watford point against Leicester

WATFORD – Defender Craig Dawson grabbed a stoppage-time equaliser as Watford drew 1-1 with Champions League-chasing Leicester City at Vicarage Road on Saturday afternoon to earn a vital point in their battle for Premier League survival.

England full back Ben Chilwell had put third-placed Leicester ahead in the 90th minute with a thunderous shot, before Dawson's acrobatic overhead finish secured a draw for Watford who moved provisionally a point clear of the relegation zone.

After failing to record a single effort on target in the first half, former Premier League champions Leicester City created the majority of chances in the closing stages of their Premier League clash at Vicarage Road and went close when Marc Albrighton's effort hit the post.

Watford moved to 16th place in the table with 28 points, while Leicester remained third and six points clear of fourth-placed Chelsea.

Frank Lampard's Chelsea will attempt to close that gap on Sunday when they tackle relegation-threatened Aston Villa.