Aston Villa's Jack Grealish celebrates after scoring his side's equalising goal during their Premier League game against Brighton and Hove Albion at the AMEX Stadium in Brighton on Saturday. Photo: Gareth Fuller/AP

BRIGHTON – Jack Grealish scored a stunning second-half goal as Aston Villa rescued a point with a 1-1 draw against Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday. Villa captain Grealish collected a pass from Douglas Luiz before firing a powerful left-footed strike from just inside the area with 15 minutes remaining at the Amex Stadium.

Both teams struggled to control the match in the opening stages before Leandro Trossard scored with Brighton's first attempt on target, seven minutes before halftime.

Moments after Grealish had blazed an effort wide for Villa, Brighton's Neal Maupay made a blistering run at the other end to set up Belgian winger Trossard, who fired a first-time shot past debutant goalkeeper Pepe Reina and into the bottom corner.

The result means Aston Villa remain in the relegation zone with 22 points, while Brighton stay 14th with both teams having played 23 games.