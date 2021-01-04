League Cup semi my biggest game since taking Spurs job, says Jose Mourinho

LONDON – Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho has said Tuesday’s League Cup semi-final at home to Championship (second-tier) side Brentford is his biggest game since he took the reins at the north London club in November 2019.

Spurs have not won any silverware since they lifted the League Cup in 2008 and Mourinho, who has won the competition four times, said he was looking to set the record straight and end the club’s trophy drought.

“I think it’s my biggest game since coming to Spurs. In the perspective of the club chasing silverware for many years, I would say so,” Mourinho told reporters.

“For me every competition is important... That’s my way of looking at things and especially in a club without silverware in, I think, more than one decade. Every competition becomes even more important.

“If we win two matches we win a trophy – two difficult matches of course – which I think would be a very good thing for the club and the players.”