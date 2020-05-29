Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he had coronavirus

LONDON – Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed on Friday he contracted the novel coronavirus and had “no strength” as he suffered the symptoms.

The 47-year-old said he experienced “breathlessness” before fully recovering.

He is the second Premier League manager to contract Covid-19 after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in March, who's positive test forced the Premier League to suspend all games.

“We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford [14 March] and then the week after that, I started to struggle,” Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester.

“For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus.”