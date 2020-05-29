Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers says he had coronavirus
LONDON – Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers revealed on Friday he contracted the novel coronavirus and had “no strength” as he suffered the symptoms.
The 47-year-old said he experienced “breathlessness” before fully recovering.
He is the second Premier League manager to contract Covid-19 after Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta in March, who's positive test forced the Premier League to suspend all games.
“We had a week off when we were supposed to play Watford [14 March] and then the week after that, I started to struggle,” Rodgers told BBC Radio Leicester.
“For three weeks I had no smell or taste. I had no strength, and a week after, my wife was the same. We were tested and both of us were detected with the virus.”
Rodgers compared the condition to walking up Mount Kilimanjaro, which he completed for charity in 2011 when he was manager of Swansea City.
“I could hardly walk and it reminded me of walking up Mount Kilimanjaro,” he said.
“The higher you went the more you suffered with acclimatisation and the harder it was to breathe. I remember trying to run for the first time [after becoming ill] and it was hard to go 10 yards.
“I had no real appetite and it was a weird sensation of eating food without ever tasting and smelling what it was.”DPA