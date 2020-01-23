Leicester players celebrate after Leicester's Ayoze Perez scored his side's third goal during the English Premier League soccer match against West Ham Utd on Wednesday. Photo: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

LEICESTER – Leicester City shrugged off a recent slump in form to consolidate third place in the Premier League with Ayoze Perez's late double capping a 4-1 home win over lowly West Ham United on Wednesday. Back-to-back defeats by Southampton and Burnley had cast some doubt over their top-four credentials but goals by Harvey Barnes and Ricardo Pereira before halftime put them in control.

The only surprise was it took Brendan Rodgers's side 24 minutes to go ahead, with Barnes applying the finishing touch after combining well with Ricardo.

Premier League top scorer Jamie Vardy became the latest victim of the injury curse afflicting English strikers when he limped off in the 43rd minute but Leicester responded by doubling their lead on the stroke of halftime when Barnes turned provider for Ricardo to fire home.