Leicester's Rodgers rules out Maddison departure in January









Leicester coach Brendan Rodgers said he was hopeful James Maddison would sign a new deal with the club. Photo: Andrew Boyers/Reuters LONDON – Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said the club are under no pressure to sell James Maddison after British media reports linked the in-form midfielder with a move to fellow Premier League side Manchester United. Speaking ahead of the first leg of their League Cup semi-final with Aston Villa on Wednesday, Rodgers said he was hopeful the 23-year-old would sign a new deal after scoring nine goals and making three assists in all competitions this season. “James is a talented player and he'll be here in January and beyond... there's no message (to United). Nobody will leave in January, that's for sure,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday. “He's a player we're keen to remain here and help us on this journey over the next years. James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time.”

Reports have also linked defender Ben Chilwell with a move away from Leicester, with Chelsea and Manchester City among those clubs interested.

“There's no pressure to sell, and there's no need for us to sell. We've got a really strong squad and lots of them are young players evolving,” Rodgers added.

“We want to (add players) but if we can't we'll continue with the squad we've got and look to reinforce in the summer.”

Rodgers is looking to extend his 30-match unbeaten run in cup competitions stretching back to his spell at Scotland's Celtic where he won several trophies.

Striker Jamie Vardy is in contention to feature on Wednesday after overcoming a minor calf injury that ruled him out of Leicester's last three games.

