LONDON – Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers said the club are under no pressure to sell James Maddison after British media reports linked the in-form midfielder with a move to fellow Premier League side Manchester United.
Speaking ahead of the first leg of their League Cup semi-final with Aston Villa on Wednesday, Rodgers said he was hopeful the 23-year-old would sign a new deal after scoring nine goals and making three assists in all competitions this season.
“James is a talented player and he'll be here in January and beyond... there's no message (to United). Nobody will leave in January, that's for sure,” Rodgers told reporters on Tuesday.
“He's a player we're keen to remain here and help us on this journey over the next years. James and his representatives are speaking with the club and these things take time.”