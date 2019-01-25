The Emirates FA Cup 2018/19 competition serves up some mouth-watering encounters this weekend that will see a number of high profile teams fall by the wayside as early as the Fourth Round. South African fans of one of the world’s most renowned domestic football cup competitions will, for the first time, be able to catch all the action on Vodacom’s entertainment-streaming platform, Video Play.

Most eyes will be on the highly-anticipated clash between Arsenal and Manchester United at 9pm on Friday.

Both sides are ‘under new management’ as Gunners manager Unai Emery and United caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will both be hoping to get their hands on the coveted silverware in their debut managerial seasons at their respective clubs.

Vodacom’s Video Play has secured the rights to the 2018/19 Emirates FA Cup, and will live-stream all of the matches in addition to giving avid football fans access to any of the action that they’ve missed.

Zunaid Mahomed, Group Digital and Fixed Services Officer, said: “We’re proud to be South Africa’s first mobile network operator to bring the prestigious Emirates FA Cup to customers from as little as R35 a match.

“This is a major milestone for Vodacom’s Video Play offer, and even neutral supporters will be looking forward to what is normally a fiercely contested encounter when Arsenal face Manchester United.

“The best part is that Vodacom fans will have the opportunity to ‘social share’ their experiences while watching their preferred Emirates FA Cup content from wherever they are.”

Historically, Arsenal’s FA Cup clash against Manchester United has proved to be hair-raising. United have gone up against the Gunners 15 times in the competition’s history, going on to win seven of the matches.

Emirates FA Cup fans looking to see what this season’s clash of the two giants will bring can live stream this game on Video Play, as well as the remaining matches from the Fourth Round, concluding with the final on the 18th May 2019.

Fans can look forward to a number of other interesting match-ups that the Fourth Round has produced. Chelsea will face off against Sheffield Wednesday, while Man City take on Burnley, on home ground.

Gillingham will face off a Welsh team for the second round in a row, taking on Swansea City on Saturday.

Launched six months ago, Video Play currently has over one million subscribers. The affordable streaming service allows customers to also watch the latest international movies, series, kids’ shows, music videos and much more, from as little as R5 a day.

To sign up for Video Play, and catch all the Emirates FA Cup action, go to https://videoplay.co.za/campaigns/fa-cup or to download Video Play, visit the Google Playstore (Android) or App Store (iOS).

Pricing Bundles

Live: Full Pass – Access to all live, delayed live & highlights R249

Live: Pay Per View – Access to single live matches R35

Catch Up: Full Pass R25, Pay Per View R15