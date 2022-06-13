Liverpool agree €75 million deal for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez

Lisbon - Liverpool have reached a deal with Benfica to buy the Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez for an initial 75 million euros (£64 million), the Portuguese club said on Monday. The transfer could eventually rise to 100 million euros, Benfica said in a statement, eclipsing Liverpool's club-record £75 million paid to Southampton for Dutch centre-back Virgil van Dijk in 2018.

Nunez scored 26 goals in 28 league appearances last season in Portugal. The 22-year-old, who was left out of Uruguay's squad for Saturday's 5-0 friendly victory over Panama, was expected to begin a medical on Monday which could take two days to complete. Personal terms are not anticipated to be a problem, with the player having expressed his desire to play for Reds manager Jurgen Klopp despite interest from Manchester United.

Nunez is set to sign a reported six-year contract with Premier League and Champions League runners-up Liverpool, who have been in talks with Benfica for several weeks. Here we go confirmed for Darwin Núñez > Liverpool deal 🔴🤝 #LFC



▫️ Deal done yesterday, meeting in Portugal.

▫️ Darwin now in Spain.

▫️ Medicals tomorrow in England.

▫️ Contract until 2028, six year deal.

▫️ Liverpool will pay €80m fee plus €20m add ons.



Never been in doubt. pic.twitter.com/mfdk39IY7A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 12, 2022 He netted in both legs of Benfica's Champions League quarter-final defeat against Liverpool in April, earning praise from Klopp. Nunez is likely to arrive at Anfield as a direct replacement for Sadio Mane after Bayern Munich stepped up their pursuit of the Senegal forward.

