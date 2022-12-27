Eindhoven - Liverpool appear to have won the race to sign Dutch international forward Cody Gakpo after PSV Eindhoven announced an agreement with the English giants on Monday. Gakpo, who scored three goals at the World Cup for the Netherlands, had previously been linked with a move to Liverpool's rivals Manchester United.

"PSV and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement on the proposed transfer of Cody Gakpo," PSV said in a statement. "The 23-year-old attacker will leave for England imminently where he will be subjected to the necessary formalities ahead of the completion of the transfer." Cody Gakpo to Liverpool, here we go! The deal has been signed between the two clubs 🚨🔴 #LFC



Gakpo will travel to England in the next days to undergo medical tests and then sign the contract. pic.twitter.com/tmWJh68WQV — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 26, 2022 PSV general manager Marcel Brands said the transfer fee would be a club record for the Dutch club.

According to reports, the fee could rise to as much as $53 million. Gakpo's arrival is a further rejuvenation for Liverpool's frontline after the signings of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez in the past year. The Reds sit sixth in the Premier League, five points outside the top four places that secure qualification to the Champions League after a poor start to the season.

