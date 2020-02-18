Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp speaks during a press conference at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium in Madrid, Spain on Monday. Photo: AP Photo/Paul White

LONDON – Reigning European champions Liverpool have mathematically become the first team to qualify for next season's UEFA Champions League in 2020-21. The runaway Premier League leaders have cemented their place by amassing 76 points - a European record after 26 league games - and Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at home to Manchester United on Monday evening has confirmed qualification.

Liverpool had theoretically qualified with their 1-0 over Norwich on Saturday as Manchester City have been given a two-year suspension from the competition for breaking financial fair play.

That means the final Champions League spot will be handed to the team in fifth place in the table, if City's suspension is upheld on appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

Chelsea's defeat, however, means Juergen Klopp's side is guaranteed a top-four finish.