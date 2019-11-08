Liverpool must be brave in attack but also perfect in defence if they are to beat defending Premier League champions Manchester City in Sunday's top-of-the-table clash at Anfield, manager Juergen Klopp said on Friday.
League leaders Liverpool are unbeaten in 11 games this season and lead City by six points. Klopp's side are also unbeaten in their last 43 league games at home and welcome a City side that have won 11 of their last 12 away matches.
The two teams were involved in a title race that went down to the final day last season, where City pipped Liverpool by one point, and Klopp said the rivalry was only getting "bigger and bigger".
"In the last two years each game we play is the most decisive. Not one where anyone says 'we can lose that'," Klopp told reporters. "It's a big game, two really good teams. The best news is that it's at Anfield under the floodlights.
"Everything is on a plate, nobody hides anything. If you're not brave against Man City you don't have the chance of even a point. You have to create, but your positioning and protection must be perfect.