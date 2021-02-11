Liverpool ordered to pay Fulham record fee for Harvey Elliott transfer

Liverpool must pay Fulham up to R86 975 451,52 (£4.3 million) for Harvey Elliott's transfer, a record fee for a 16-year-old, the London club said on Thursday following a ruling by a compensation tribunal.

Liverpool signed midfielder Elliott from Fulham as a 16-year-old in July 2019 but the two clubs could not agree on a compensation fee, with the transfer being referred to a tribunal.

The Professional Football Compensation Committee (PFCC) ruled that the Premier League champions must pay a guaranteed compensation fee of 1.5 million pounds plus 2.8 million in contingent amounts dependent on the player's performance.

"Liverpool Football Club respects the outcome of the PFCC's fair and thorough process in this matter," the Merseyside club said in a statement.

"We would like to thank the panel for their time and diligence in reaching a decision."