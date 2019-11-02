BIRMINGHAM – Premier League leaders Liverpool pulled off another extraordinary comeback to win 2-1 at Aston Villa on Saturday with late goals from Andy Robertson and Sadio Mane.
The result left Liverpool on 31 points, still six above Manchester City who won 2-1 at home to Southampton.
The Merseysiders had been heading for a first league defeat of the season thanks to a 21st minute goal by Villa winger Mahmoud Hassan, known as Trezeguet, who neatly fired home from a curling free kick by midfielder John McGinn.
But defender Robertson popped up in the 87th minute to meet a superb cross from Mane and steer the ball past goalkeeper Tom Heaton. Then Mane brilliantly headed in a corner during added time to send the travelling Liverpool fans into delirium.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp came onto the pitch at the end, hugging his relieved players in front of their supporters.