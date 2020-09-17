Liverpool reach agreement to sign Thiago from Bayern, says Rummenigge

LIVERPOOL — Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich, the German club's CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge said on Thursday.

British media reported the deal will cost the Premier League champions around R421 725 076,00 ($25.81 million) with five million pounds in add-ons.

Thiago will leave the German giants a year before his contract is set to expire and is expected to sign a four-year deal with the Anfield club.

"I can confirm that Bayern and Liverpool have an agreement. It was the wish of Thiago at the end of his career to do something new," Rummenigge told Bild.

Having come through Barcelona's youth system and made 100 appearances for the senior side, Thiago moved to Bayern in 2013 when the German club appointed Pep Guardiola, becoming a vital cog in central midfield.