Liverpool sign Greece defender Tsimikas from Olympiakos

LIVERPOOL - Liverpool have signed Greece defender Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiakos Piraeus on a long-term contract, the Premier League champions announced on Monday.

The 24-year-old left back made 46 appearances for Olympiakos in all competitions last season as they won their 45th Greek Super League title.

Financial details were not provided but British media said Liverpool paid £11 million ($14.38 million) for Tsimikas.

"I'm very happy, I'm very proud to be here. For me, (it's) the biggest club in the world. It's an honour to be here and I will give my best," Tsmikas told the club website.

"The league here, I like a lot. I watch it on the TV and it was always one dream I had from when I was a kid to come to play in this league and to come through.