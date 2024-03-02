Liverpool strike late to beat Forest, Spurs fight back to close on top four

Darwin Nunez headed in a 99th-minute winner as injury-hit Liverpool moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League with a 1-0 win at Nottingham Forest, while Tottenham came from behind late on to beat Crystal Palace on Saturday. Liverpool's resources have been stretched to the limit by a series of injuries in recent weeks as they attempt to win a quadruple in Jurgen Klopp's final season.

Liverpool strike in #KloppageTime against Forest 😲



Full-Time on Goal Rush 👇



Brentford 2️⃣-2️⃣ Chelsea

Everton 1️⃣-3️⃣ West Ham Utd

Fulham 3️⃣-0️⃣ Brighton

Newcastle 3️⃣-0️⃣ Wolves

𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭 0️⃣-1️⃣ 𝐋𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐨𝐥

Spurs 3️⃣-1️⃣ Crystal Palace#PL | #NFOLIV pic.twitter.com/gCgAqyfzkd — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 2, 2024 The Reds were again without a host of star names including Mohamed Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Alisson Becker and Diogo Jota. But there was some light at the end of the tunnel with Nunez and Dominik Szoboszlai making their return as second-half substitutes.

The Uruguayan made the telling impact with virtually the last touch of the game as Nunez rose highest to flick home Alexis Mac Allister's cross. Victory pulls Klopp's men clear of Manchester City, who face Manchester United on Sunday, and five points clear of Arsenal before they travel to Sheffield United on Monday. Defeat leaves Forest still just four points above the relegation zone and with the threat of a points deduction for breaches of financial rules still hanging over the club.

Son strikes for Spurs Tottenham have made a habit of late fightbacks at home under Ange Postecoglou and needed another one to inflict Oliver Glasner's first defeat as Palace boss with a 3-1 win. Eberechi Eze's stunning free-kick gave the Eagles a shock lead on the hour mark. Timo Werner's first Spurs goal set up the grandstand finish when he tapped home Brennan Johnson's low cross.

Cristian Romero then headed Tottenham in front before Son Heung-min sprinted clear to seal the three points. Victory takes Spurs to within two points of fourth-placed Aston Villa, who are in action later away to Luton. Brentford came from behind to pile more pressure on under-fire Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino in a 2-2 draw.

Nicolas Jackson's towering header powered the Blues into an early lead. But Brentford are now five games unbeaten against their wealthier west London rivals. Mads Roerslev levelled early in the second half before Yoane Wissa's stunning overhead kick put the Bees in front.

A header from Axel Disasi saved Chelsea's blushes to salvage a point but they remain in the bottom half of the table. Newcastle kept their quest for Europe alive with their first home win for nearly three months to climb up to eighth. The Magpies beat Wolves 3-0 to leapfrog their opponents in the table thanks to goals from Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon and Tino Livramento.

Brighton are falling further away from the fight for Europe next season after the Seagulls were soundly beaten 3-0 at Fulham. Harry Wilson, Rodrigo Muniz and Adama Traore struck for the Cottagers to extend Brighton's barren run to three wins in 12 league games.

Everton remain in a relegation dogfight despite having a 10-point deduction reduced to six this week. Beto missed a first-half penalty before putting the Toffees in front against West Ham. But the Hammers came back to win 3-1 thanks to goals from Kurt Zouma, Tomas Soucek and Edson Alvarez.