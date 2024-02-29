Liverpool teen with Southern African roots Trey Nyoni makes FA Cup history

History was made on Wednesday evening when Trey Nyoni came on as a substitute in Liverpool’s FA Cup clash against Southampton at Anfield. At 16-years and 243 days old, the midfielder who was born in the United Kingdom to Zimbabwean parents, became the youngest player to feature for Liverpool in the FA Cup.

16 years 243 days.



Trey Nyoni becomes @LFC's youngest player to appear in the FA Cup ♥️



He's the third-youngest in their history#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/tDCM3UFueR — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 28, 2024 According to reports that impressed Liverpool fans everywhere, the highly rated youngster was born just four days before Kop icon Fernando Torres was signed by the club back in 2007. On top of that, he became the club’s third youngest player of all time after Jerome Sinclair, who made his debut just six days after his 16th birthday back in 2012, and Harvey Elliot, who made his bow in 2019.

After being forced by injury to give a number of young players a run in their Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea on the weekend, Jurgen Klopp once again trusted the kids for their fifth round clash against Southampton. Klopp’s faith in the youngsters was paid off when Lewis Koumas and Jaden Danns both found the back of the net to see the Merseysiders advance to a juicy quarter-final clash with fierce rivals Manchester United. “It was an incredible game," Klopp said said after Wednesday’s game. "Southampton are a top side, our midfield press was not quite right. For 15 minutes we were all over and Saints could have scored but we found our way, scored a wonderful goal.

“[Lewis] Koumas is a fantastic finisher, [Jaden Danns] we knew he’s a good finisher too. He’s really calm in that situation — it’s proof of his nose, he’s in the right spot, he arrives there." Klopp continued: “The whole event was pretty special. We don’t always want to make it about the horribly difficult situation but for some reason there’s a real positive mood about it all anyway.”

For lifelong Liverpool fan Danns, scoring two goals on the night was a “dream come true”. "I’ve supported the club since birth so to score at the Kop end it’s unreal," said the youngster. “The keeper come close and you just have to dink it. The second one I lost all composure, just went sliding. My dad said he was crying when I made my debut so I don’t know what he’s doing when I’ve scored."