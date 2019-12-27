FILE - Arsenal legend Thierry Henry believes nothing will stop Liverpool from winning their first league title in 30 years. Photo: Olivier Anrigo/AP

CAPE TOWN – Arsenal legend Thierry Henry has handed unbeaten Liverpool the Premier League title, claiming no team will be able to stop Jurgen Klopp’s men from ruling England for the first time in 30 years. Henry, who won two Premier League titles with the Gunners, made this claim after watching the Reds hammer Leicester City, their closest title rivals, 4-0 on Thursday and extended their lead at the top of the table to 13 points.

“It was always going to be a matter of when, they are unstoppable. What they are doing is frightening.

“Jurgen Klopp is never going to admit that but this team are on a mission. They’re not going to stop after tonight,” said the Arsenal great.

“They will only party after the last game. It could have been 4-0 at half-time. He will say it’s not done and they need to keep on going but what they are doing is not normal.