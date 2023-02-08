Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo would be scoring goals if he joined Manchester United, says Ruud van Nistelrooy

Cape Town — PSV Eindhoven manager Ruud van Nistelrooy says forward Cody Gakpo ignored his advice when he joined Premier League club Liverpool during the January transfer window. Gakpo had been linked with a move to Manchester United since August, and the move looked like it was going to happen after Erik ten Hag’s team released Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer during the World Cup.

However, Gakpo ended up signing for rivals Liverpool, where he has had a torrid time since.

During the first half of the season, Gakpo scored nine goals and provided 12 assists for PSV. But in six starts across all competitions for the Merseyside club, the Dutch forward has failed to register a single goal contribution. Liverpool have also won just one game in all competitions since signing the 23-year-old. Van Nistelrooy, however, believes things would be different if Gakpo joined United.

“Gakpo’s dream move was Manchester United, he was in contact with (Erik) Ten Hag since last August,” Van Nistelrooy said according to The Sun. “I also wanted him to join United – not just because it’s my club and I love them, but also because they are better than Liverpool and offer a lot more potential to their players. “But United did not make a bid in January, so I advised him to wait ’til the summer.

“Something happened and he refused my advice and listened to Virgil (van Dijk) who tempted him to join his team. He told me he wanted to move abroad in January.” Van Nistelrooy went on to add that had Gakpo gone to United, he would have been having a better time in the Premier League. “Gakpo would have been scoring goals for United already, they have great midfielders who create many chances like (Bruno) Fernandes, Casemiro, and even (Christian) Eriksen,” Van Nistelrooy said.

New Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman echoed Van Nistelrooy’s sentiments that Gakpo joined the wrong club.

“Gakpo has ended up in a team that is not doing well. If you don’t score or you’re not important and you don’t win matches, it’s very difficult, especially for a young player. “If that someone aged 28 with experience it would be different. The level in England is higher than in the Netherlands. “But they are also young boys, aren’t they? Like Ryan Gravenberch going to Bayern Munich and not playing. Then that is difficult.”