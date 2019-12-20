Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp (left) celebrates with Adam Lallana after a Premier League match at Old Trafford, Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana says their quest for silverware was like "an addiction" as they chase a maiden Club World Cup crown to add to last season's Champions League success. The Merseyside club edged Mexico's Monterrey 2-1 in the semi-final on Wednesday, setting up a title clash with Brazilian outfit Flamengo in Doha on Saturday.

Liverpool earned their place at the Club World Cup by beating Tottenham Hotspur in the Champions League final in June.

"It's like an addiction: you win one medal and you want to win another. You want to win more," Lallana told reporters.

"We're European champions and to be world club champions as well. There's not many people who can say that ... another trophy is up for grabs so bring it on."