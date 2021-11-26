Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp fears Ralf Rangnick will make Manchester United great again

Cape Town — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp believes Ralf Rangnick joining Manchester United for six months will lead not be good news for the rest of the league. Rangnick is set to be announced as Manchester United’s new interim manager following the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The influential Rangnick is known in his homeland, Germany, as the godfather of the gegenpress, and influenced managers such as Klopp, Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel, and Julian Nagelsmann of Bayern Munich. When asked about his thoughts on Rangnick joining his biggest rivals, Klopp feared the 63-year-old could make Manchester United great again. “Yeah, unfortunately a good coach is coming to England, that’s how it is, to Manchester United,” said Klopp, according to Metro.co.uk.

“He’s obviously a really, really experienced manager. He built most famously two clubs from nowhere to proper threats and proper forces in Germany with Hoffenheim and Leipzig. “He’s done a lot of different jobs in football but always his first concern was being a coach actually, being a manager, and that’s what his best skill is obviously. “United will be organised, I think, on the pitch. I think we should realise that and that’s obviously not good news for other teams.