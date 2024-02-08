Liverpool’s luckless Thiago Alcantara suffers fresh injury blow

Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara has suffered a fresh injury blow after picking up a muscle problem, according to reports on Thursday. Thiago had been out since April with hip and hamstring injuries before coming on in the 85th minute of Liverpool's 3-1 defeat at Arsenal on Sunday.

The 32-year-old Spaniard is believed to have complained of muscle discomfort after the game and now faces another spell on the sidelines. Thiago is out of contract at the end of this season and his future at Anfield is in doubt given his fitness issues. The former Bayern Munich star's absence will be a blow to Liverpool, who sit two points clear at the top of the Premier League and face Chelsea in the League Cup final on February 25.

Jurgen Klopp's side are also through to the FA Cup fifth round against Southampton and the Europa League last 16, although they’ve seen their advantage in the league disappear after losing to Arsenal. Klopp is already without Hungary midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai, who has aggravated a hamstring injury, for Saturday's clash against struggling Burnley at Anfield.