Egypt's Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been ruled out of their African Cup of Nations qualifiers against Kenya and Comoros with an ankle injury. Egypt released a statement on their official Twitter account on Tuesday confirming Salah will miss the games, along with a picture of the striker with a protective boot on his left ankle.

Egypt host Kenya in their opening Group G qualifying match on Thursday and visit Comoros on Monday.

Salah has scored six goals for Liverpool this season and was on target in Sunday's 3-1 win over Manchester City which took his side eight points clear at the top of the Premier League.

But the 27-year-old has had niggling injuries since twisting his ankle against Leicester City at the start of October, which forced him to miss the 1-1 draw at Manchester United, the only Premier League game Liverpool have failed to win this season.