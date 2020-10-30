Liverpool’s Van Dijk undergoes successful knee surgery

LONDON - Liverpool centre back Virgil van Dijk has undergone knee surgery after he damaged knee ligaments in the Merseyside derby against Everton earlier this month, Premier League club Liverpool Football club said on Friday.

Centre back Virgil Van Dijk sustained the knee injury early in the 2-2 draw when he was at the receiving end of a reckless challenge by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford. The challenge left Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp fuming on the sidelines.

"Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk’s planned operation took place in London and was conducted successfully," the club said in a statement posted on the club’s website.

"Van Dijk will now immediately focus on the beginning of his rehabilitation with the support of the Reds' medical department."

In a subsequent post on the club’s twitter account, Liverpool said: