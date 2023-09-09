Independent Online
Saturday, September 9, 2023

Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk says red card ban ‘a hard and expensive lesson’

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth - Anfield, Liverpool, Britain - August 19, 2023 Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk applauds fans after the match REUTERS/David Klein EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club /league/player publications. Please contact your account representative for further details./File Photo

Published 1h ago

Virgil van Dijk said Saturday he had learned "a hard and expensive lesson" after receiving an extra one-game ban and a £100,000 ($124,000) fine after his angry reaction to a red card against Newcastle.

The Dutch defender admitted acting in an improper manner following his dismissal for a foul on Newcastle's Alexander Isak in the first half of Liverpool's 2-1 victory at St James' Park in August.

The furious Van Dijk felt the tackle was not worthy of a sending off and he initially refused to leave the pitch before arguing with referee John Brooks as he swore at the match official.

An automatic one-match ban saw Van Dijk suspended for the 3-0 win over Aston Villa before the international break.

But on Friday he also received an additional suspension, ruling him out of the Reds' trip to Wolves on September 16.

"It has been a hard and expensive lesson," Van Dijk said during the Netherlands pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday's Euro 2024 qualifier against the Republic of Ireland in Dublin.

"I can't really say more about it. I have accepted it and I am happy that there is an end to it."

The centre-back added: "Hopefully the money goes to the right people. A good cause is always better."

Sunday's Group B match is a must-win contest for Ireland, who trail the Dutch by three points having played a game more.

AFP

