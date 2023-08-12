LOOK: Bafana star Lyle Foster takes aim at fake Twitter X account after Premier League debut

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster made his Premier League debut for Burnley on Friday, but they were no match for a rampant Manchester City. Foster impressed, and was voted man of the match by Burnley Express, but it didn’t count for much as Erling Haaland scored twice for the reigning Premier League, who ended up winning 3-0.

After a game, a Twitter account belonging to someone pretending to be Foster took to the social media website to post photos of the match. “No time to stay down, keeping our heads up,” @Lylefoster09, the fake account tweeted. That tweet, though, drew the attention of the real Lyle Foster (@LBFoster9), who said: “Good morning everyone please report this account, it’s not me.”

Good morning everyone please report this account, it’s not me. https://t.co/XtuE1nY2jr — Lyle Foster (@LBFoster9) August 12, 2023 After going down in their first game of the new Premier League season, Foster and Burnley will be looking to bounce back and get their first points on the board. However, it’s still unclear when they will be in action next as their second game, against fellow newcomers Luton, has been postponed. Their next match after that is only on August 27.