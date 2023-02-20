LOOK: Newcastle United fan puts dog up for sale after it eats his Cup final tickes

Cape Town — A Newcastle United fan has been left devastated after his dog ate his tickets to see his beloved club take on Manchester United in this weekend’s Carabao Cup final. The Magpies will take on the Red Devils in this weekend’s Wembley clash, in what is their first visit to the famous ground since losing the 1999 FA Cup final to the same opponents.

A Newcastle United fan has been left devastated after his dog eaten his tickets to the Wembley final #SAFC #NUFC pic.twitter.com/IlqOibME3X — Sunderland Global Media (SGM) (@Sunderland_GM) February 19, 2023 Unfortunately for Alan Carling, he returned home on Saturday to find his dog Rudy had munched on the ticket to the game after it came through the letterbox.

"This is my dog Rudy. Rudy is a little b****** of a pup and thinks letters through the post are an invasion of his home,” he wrote on his ad to sell the dog. "After coming back from watching Newcastle lose at home for the first time this season against Liverpool, conceding two goals and having the keeper sent off in the first half, Rudy thought he would give me a laugh by eating the Wembley tickets that were posted whilst I was out. Dog for sale, £5 o.n.o."

. pic.twitter.com/JvLFzf9uYs — Project 658 Kibunga (@TheDiplomat_Ke) February 20, 2023 In their last match before the final, the Magpies suffered their first defeat at home in the league when they lost 2-0 to Liverpool. To make matters worse, they will have to play their third goalkeeper, Loris Karius, in the final with Nick Pope suspended after getting sent off against Liverpool, and Martin Dubravka cup-tied after spending the first half of the season at Old Trafford.

