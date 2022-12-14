LOOK: Robin van Persie learning from Benni McCarthy in the 18-yard area at Manchester United

Johannesburg - Former striker Robin van Persie has been Benni McCarthy’s student at English outfit Manchester United after returning to Carrington this week.
The Premier League is currently on a break having released most of their players for the ongoing World Cup.
But as United prepare for the second half of the season, manager Erik ten Hag has invited countryman Van Persie to their training base for a few days.
Van Persie had a terrific three-year spell with the Red Devils, inspiring the club to their last league title as he scored 26 goals in 38 games in the 2012-13 season.
But having hung up his boots as he is busy with his coaching badges, his visit to United has been about learning from the club's best, including McCarthy.
The South African coach is a Uefa Pro Coaching license holder, while he had various coaching stints in Suuth Africa before moving to United this season.
The 45-year-old joined Hag’s coaching staff as the first team’s finishing and positioning coach, given that he was a lethal striker in his career.
“Robin has been gaining experience with, and learning from, our coaching staff, including first-team coach Benni McCarthy, another former Premier League goal-getter,” the club said in the statement.
Meanwhile, Ten Hag’s men will be hoping to hit the ground running in the second half of the season in order to climb up on the league standings.
United, who've blown hot and cold this season, are fifth on the log, three points behind fourth-placed Tottenham Hotspur who have played a game more.
