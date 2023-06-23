Independent Online
Friday, June 23, 2023

LOOK: Will Manchester United welcome back Mason Greenwood as he returns to training on his own?

Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood dressed in a black hoodie on his way to a his court case when he was accused of rape and assault

The 21-year-old Manchester United player Mason Greenwood on Thursday was seen training on his own.Picture: Paul Currie

Published 2h ago

Centurion - Manchester United player Mason Greenwood on Thursday was pictured training for the first time since his arrest on rape charges in January 2022.

The criminal charges (which included attempted rape and assault) were dropped against Greenwood in February this year due to withdrawal of key witnesses and "new material that came to light”.

United released a short statement on Greenwood after the charges were dropped which read: “The club will now conduct its own process before determining next steps. We will not make any further comment until that process is complete.”

The 21-year-old on Thursday was seen training on his own, in black soccer boots without any sponsor logos - Nike ended their sponsorship of Greenwood when the charges were made public.

The Daily Star reported that Greenwood appeared “to have lost some muscle mass compared to when he was playing and training with the rest of the squad.”

Back in February Greenwood said in a short statement released on his behalf, he was "relieved the matter is now over”.

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag predictably was then asked to comment on the development in Greenwood’s case, but he did not weigh in with much as he said: "I can't add anything. I refer to the statement of the club.”

Ten Hag, however, did comment on Greenwood’s footballing ability as he said the player “showed in the past that he is capable.”

Some Man United fans welcomed the news of Greenwood’s return to training, while founder of United Women’s Supporters’ Club Natalie Burrell has previously stated she never wants to see the player in club colours ever again.

Michael Sherman
