LONDON – Manchester City resumed normal service in the Premier League as a masterful display by Kevin De Bruyne fired them to a 3-0 victory over a listless Arsenal at the Emirates on Sunday.
Belgian De Bruyne produced two sublime finishes and one silky assist for Raheem Sterling as Pep Guardiola's City killed the match as a contest before halftime.
Arsenal managed to avoid any more punishment in the second half but it was an uncomfortable 90 minutes for their stand-in manager Freddie Ljungberg whose side were outclassed.
There was no big celebration by the travelling City fans as the champions, who dropped eight points in their previous five games, remain 14 points behind runaway leaders Liverpool.
They did, however, close the gap on second-placed Leicester City to four points ahead of their clash next week.