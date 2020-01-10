A Manchester City fan admitted to using racist verbal abuse against the club's forward Raheem Sterling. Photo: AP Photo/Rui Vieira

LONDON – A Manchester City fan who used racist verbal abuse against the club's forward Raheem Sterling was banned from attending any football match for five years on Friday. Ian Baldry, 58, pleaded guilty to using racist language during City's Premier League match with Bournemouth in December 2018.

Baldry will also have to carry out 200 hours of community service.

The judge in the matter told the accused: “The kind of language used by you and your co-accused risks wider public disorder in matches and could encourage others to behave in the same way.”

Another man, 57-year-old James McConell, also admitted to using racist verbal abuse in the same match, aimed at then Bournemouth defender Tyrone Mings.