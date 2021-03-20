Man City leave it late to beat Everton and reach Cup semis

LIVERPOOL – Manchester City's quadruple bid remained intact as late goals by Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin de Bruyne secured a 2-0 win at Everton in their FA Cup quarter-final clash on Saturday.

Everton erected a blue wall for most of the game and managed to frustrate Pep Guardiola's side until Gundogan stooped to head home in the 84th minute for his 16th goal of the season.

Late substitute De Bruyne then made City's passage safe with a clinical finish in the 90th minute.

City dominated possession but Everton defended deep and their third-choice keeper Joao Virginia made some fine saves.

The visitors' patience was rewarded though as they joined Southampton in the semi-finals after the south-coast side earlier beat local rivals Bournemouth 3-0 away.